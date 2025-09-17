Fox acquires Wigan highways specialist

NMS director Roger Thistlethwaite (left) with Fox Group CEO Paul Fox (centre) and Fox director John Flood

NMS Civil Engineering has become Fox Group’s second acquisition since it was itself acquired by Stellex Capital Management in September 2024.

NMS, formerly Northern Motorway Services Limited, specialises in highway works, road planning, barriers and asphalt recycling.

Its acquisition supports Fox Group’s move from its haulage and earthworks roots towards a circular construction materials business. The deal is expected to drive synergies for Fox, including the use of recycled asphalt planings (RAP) within the asphalt production process, with its new £4m Leyland asphalt plant having opened in July 2025.

Fox Group chief executive Paul Fox said: “This is an extremely exciting time for the company and this acquisition will build on our recent expansion and further broaden our circular offering to customers bringing our annual use of recycled products close to two million tonnes. NMS has a strong management team, and we welcome them and their colleagues as we continue with our growth plans. We are committed to a smooth transition for the teams and customers of NMS and we anticipate success and growth through this synergistic partnership.”

NMS director Roger Thistlethwaite added: “Joining the Fox Group will enable us to work with their expansive network and resources, providing significant opportunity to grow and meet the increasing demand for RAP. The support and partnership from the team at the Fox Group will help further our mission to drive circularity and sustainability throughout our business.”

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