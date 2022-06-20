Fox puts electric tipper trucks to work

Fox Group has become the first business in the UK to introduce electric tipper trucks into its fleet

Fox’s Volvo FE Electric tippers are the first of their kind to be delivered anywhere in the UK.

The trucks operate from the company’s depot on Enterprise Business Park in Leyland, where charging infrastructure has been installed.

Fox Group managing director Paul Fox said: “This purchase marks the start of the electrification of our fleet. We understand we are the first company in the UK to invest in electric tippers – and one of the first in Europe. We are strongly committed to playing our part in the UK’s push to reach net zero and we will be making more of our fleet electric in the future.”

Both Volvo FE Electric 6x2 rigids are plated at 27-tonnes – one tonne more than a standard three-axle rigid – which helps to offset the additional weight of the batteries. Mounted with Thompsons tipper bodywork, they will operate primarily on local contracts for customers such as Lancashire County Council, being used to move materials to and from construction sites, before returning to base each night to be recharged.

Volvo Trucks and dealer Thomas Hardie Commercials worked with Fox Group to determine specification for the vehicles, using Volvo’s electric range simulator, which considers factors about a customer’s operation, including payload, routes, driving hours and charging infrastructure.

The two trucks have a day cab, full air suspension and a hydraulically-steered rear axle for manoeuvrability. They offer a range of around 150 km on a full charge from their four battery packs, taking into account PTO usage.

The FE Electric powertrain consists of two electric motors and a two-speed gearbox, with power being generated by an electric motor with an output of 400 kW. The trucks can use different drive modes to help set the desired performance, comfort and energy usage levels.

