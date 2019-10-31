Freedom earns extension to cable deal

UK Power Networks initially gave Freedom a £49m Overhead Line & Distribution Capital Delivery Services framework on a two-year basis with the option of extensions of up to four years.

Freedom, acquired by NG Bailey last year, has now been given that four-year extension.

Freedom will provide joint primary support on UK Power Networks’ overhead line (OHL) services in the Eastern Power Networks region, including the construction, commissioning and maintenance of cable works across the 230v to 33kV network.

It will also provide a primary role excavating and reinstating cables as part of the distribution capital delivery (DCD) framework for the Southern and Eastern Power Network areas.

Peter Jones, managing director of NG Bailey’s Services division said: “The extension of our contract with UK Power Networks is great news. Our technical expertise and knowledge of the project means we are ideally placed to support UK Power Networks maintain and upgrade its network.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work with UK Power Networks, helping to deliver reliable and safe power to people across London, the southeast and east of England.”

Brian Stratton, head of distribution capital delivery at UK Power Networks, said: “Maintaining and upgrading our electricity cables is a huge and vital part of what we do. I’m pleased we will continue to work with Freedom to help ensure safe and reliable power supplies to about six million homes and businesses across the east and southeast.”

