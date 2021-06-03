French port picks developer for major complex

The complex will span four levels and be linked directly to the River Seine, allowing for river transport and urban distribution in the Greater Paris region. It will also incorporate sustainability features including a 11,000m2 solar PV rooftop plant and a 17,000 m2 urban farm.

Haropa Port is developing the Port of Gennevilliers, which is the largest port in the Ile-de-France and the largest French river port. The plan is to create a major river and seaport complex, following a call for projects initiated by the Port of Gennevilliers.

Goodman has been selected for the 90,000m2 multi-modal logistics development, which will be constructed over four levels and linked directly to the Seine. It will target the development of river transport and urban distribution for the Greater Paris region.

The port where the Green Dock logistics project will be located is 5km from Paris and 20 minutes from Roissy - Charles de Gaulle airport. Goodman said that 250 companies from a diverse range of sectors have already chosen the area due to the port’s location and multi-modal capacity, which includes a combination of river, sea/rail, oil pipeline and road transport modes. Green Dock will allow urban distribution businesses to provide “final-kilometre” delivery and to develop river-based transport deep into the French capital, said Goodman.

Goodman said that the façade of the complex will be constructed in natural, recycled materials including wood and concrete to integrate the site into its Seine riverbank surroundings. The building’s structure is designed for flexibility and will allow its working areas to evolve in line with the needs of the occupants. In addition, the roofing will be home to a farm that will cover 17,000m2, including 7,000m2 of greenhouse space.

The aim is for to achieve BREEAM certification at ‘Outstanding’ level plus the BiodiverCity and low-carbon labels.

“We are honoured to have been awarded the project initiated by Haropa Port for the Gennevilliers flagship site,” said Philippe Arfi, director of Goodman France. “Green Dock, our multimodal project design is the outcome of a year of studies and discussion and embodies the firm belief that river transport will be central to tomorrow’s urban distribution. Its vertical design is inspired by our completed projects in Asia, but its functional architectural quality and environmental performance make Green Dock unique. It exemplifies the level of excellence we aim for in each of our developments.”

Stéphane Raison, CEO of Haropa Port, said: “It is with pleasure that we sign this commitment to working with Goodman on this highly auspicious day on which Haropa Port comes officially into being. This project for a multimodal platform is an innovation for Europe and confirms the role of the new Haropa Port in ambitious, decarbonised logistics. This agreement is a perfect illustration of our ability to offer end-to-end logistics solutions right from the maritime terminals of Le Havre and Rouen up to the final kilometre and to pursue alongside our partners projects on a scale and of a quality never before seen in our ports.”

