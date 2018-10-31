French sales of earthmoving equipment grow

Over twelve rolling months, the total market increased by 4.2%, with 17,000 units of compact earth-moving machines sold (up by 3.8%) and 4,800 units of heavy machines (up by 5.6%).

The French compact machinery market is slowing down slightly, said trade body CISMA, which compiled the figures. However, it said that the current level of the market is high, close to the level observed in 2006-2007.

In contrast, the growth rate for the heavy equipment market is accelerating. Furthermore, total earthmoving equipment sales could rise 4.5% this year, with a possible demand of 22,600 units, following the 21% rise in 2017.