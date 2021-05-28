Fugro to create ‘digital twin’ of Scotland’s railways

The gauging database will set out the clearance between the track and lineside structures, platforms, and objects, as well as the train-to-train passing gaps. The information will support the introduction of new rolling stock.

The project will survey the whole of Scotland’s Railway, covering approximately 2,750 route kilometres including 93 different sections and 638 station platforms. The use of Fugro’s train-mounted RILA monitoring system will remove the need for surveyors to be on or near the track during data collection, giving rapid data acquisition as well as a safety benefit.

Engineers and asset managers will be able to view simultaneously acquired video and RILA data through a web portal that integrates 2D and 3D data to provide a 3D representation or ‘track twin’ of the railway corridor.

Fugro said that this is particularly pertinent to Scotland as much of the network covers remote, difficult-to-access areas. The track twin will enable a range of engineering, asset management and maintenance applications, including track ballast quantity and distribution, earthworks, and vegetation management. It will also support the design of future electrification projects, an important part of the Scottish government’s commitment to decarbonise Scotland’s rail passenger services by 2035.

Rikkert Wienia, Fugro’s rail manager for Europe and Africa, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this valuable network resource that supports effective clearance assessment and risk management. Our RILA technology will provide Scotland’s Railway with complete up-to-date asset Geo-data to meet their gauging requirements and offer the possibility of using the same data for a range of other engineering and asset management applications.”

