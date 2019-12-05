Fusion favours ISG for bedsit towers

Fusion Students' planned Sheffield development

The Sheffield scheme is ISG’s second high-value student accommodation scheme for Fusion Students this year, following its appointment earlier this year to build a £39m tower in Swansea.

ISG has now either won or completed more than £150m of work for Fusion Students this year. In the summer it completed the £40m Zenith student residences in Cardiff and a £26m mixed-use hotel and student rooms scheme in Hatfield.

The Sheffield development sees construction of four tower blocks on Fitzwilliam Street in the city centre, ranging in height from six to 17 storeys. They will have 864 student bedsits between them.

ISG has completed a ground engineering and site remediation programme ahead and construction has now started on the concrete base build structure.

It is expected to hand over the finished building in summer 2021 in time for that year’s student intake.

ISG regional director Tim Harvey said: “Fusion Students is driving the transformation of the student accommodation market and setting the benchmark for aspirational living that clearly resonates with its customers. This is a relationship driven business and one that understands what’s important to its market, and there is a clear focus on combining high-quality living spaces with outstanding communal amenities providing a real home from home for residents.

“The Sheffield scheme is our fourth project for Fusion since 2017 and represents its largest and most ambitious development to date. The strength, expertise and consistency of our regional contracting business is a highly important factor in our ongoing partnership with Fusion as we look to support its future growth ambitions across major UK conurbations.”

The Swansea scheme inclused a 60-metre high tower block

The multi-level ‘cluster and studio campus’ scheme in Swansea is for 780 students and includes a 17-storey tower. At 60-metres it will become the second tallest building in Swansea. The tower itself will house 230 students, while a further 550 will be accommodated within the surrounding six to eight storey brick-clad structures. The Swansea scheme also has 20,000 sq ft of retail space, alongside student amenities. This is also scheduled to complete ahead of the 2021 academic year starting.

