Gallagher acquires four Cemex ready-mix plants

Gallager Aggregates now has six ready-mix plants across Kent

New facilities at Tunbridge Wells, Sittingbourne, Margate and Dover join existing Gallagher operations in Maidstone and Ashford to give the company full coverage across Kent.

Gallagher said that it plans ‘significant’ further investment in infrastructure upgrades and vehicle fleet.

“For some years, our ready-mix concrete customers have been asking us to spread our net wider,” said Sean Connor, managing director of Gallagher Aggregates. “These new acquisitions let us to do just that. We’re more than doubling our concrete production capacity, and can now offer our unrivalled service and value to customers right across the county.”

He added: “We’re investing significant sums in upgrading these sites, as well as adding to our mixer fleet and taking on additional staff. It’s all part of our fundamental commitment to getting the right product to the right place at the right time and price for our customers, wherever they are.”

All existing staff at the sites in Tunbridge Wells, Sittingbourne, Margate and Dover will be retained; new driver, supervisory and management roles are also being created.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk