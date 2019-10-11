Galliford MD lands at Systra

Nick Salt

Systra UK chairman Andrew McNaughton portrayed the recruitment of Nick Salt as a coup for the business.

“The appointment of Nick Salt marks a new chapter for the company and its commitment to the UK,” Mr McNaughton said. “Nick’s leadership in successfully running a £500m transport business with over 1,200 employees together with his engaging people centred approach will be extremely valuable as we grow our business in the UK”.

In response, Mr Salt said: “I am honoured to be joining Systra at such a pivotal time, not only geo-politically, I believe our industry must establish how it responds to one of the most important issues facing our planet - climate change. Systra is already developing new concepts and delivering solutions to bring communities closer together and it is my ambition to further develop Systra’s growth in the UK substantially and sustainably.”

Nick Salt joined Galliford Try from Morgan Sindall in 2012. He has also previously worked for Kier, Birse Rail and Hyder Consulting.

in Systra is owned by French state railway operators SNCF and RATP. It acquired UK transportation engineer MVA in 1993.

Nick Salt joins the UK management team, which also includes: Andrew McNaughton, chairman; Steve Higham, engineering divisional director; Richard Hancox, consultancy director; Lauren Lloyd, human resources; and Tim Lewis, finance and business services director.

