Galliford Try adds infrastructure directors

Andrew Arpino and Jon McRae

Jon McRae has joined Galliford Try Infrastructure from Balfour Beatty as commercial director for its National Highways activities.

Andrew Arpino, who has been with the company for nine years, is promoted to the role of sector commercial director for local authority business.

Creation of the new roles follows a recent reorganisation of Galliford Try Infrastructure Limited into Galliford Try Environment and Galliford Try Infrastructure (previously Highways), with new business streams in each division.

The new divisional directors will work with Richard Towse, infrastructure commercial director, to manage relationships with key clients across their sectors.

