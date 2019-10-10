Galliford Try adds to water work

News of Galliford Try’s Southern Water framework renewal comes just weeks after confirmation of its place on Yorkshire Water's AMP7 frameworks, set to be worth £100m to Galliford.

Galliford Try has been appointed by Southern Water as delivery partner for two of its design and build frameworks. Starting in 2020 and running for five years, they have a total value of £425m and Galliford Try's share of the business is anticipated to be worth approximately £240m – although the actual value of the contract is subject to the final determination of Southern Water's business plan from Ofwat, the industry regulator.

The frameworks cover capital investment schemes such as water and wastewater treatment works, upgrades in the western region in joint venture with Black & Veatch, as well as network schemes including pipelines and pumping stations in both the western and eastern regions in joint venture with Morrison Utility Services.

Last month we reported that Galliford Try was among the 14 contractors selected by Yorkshire Water for its £1bn five-year AMP7 frameworks. Barhale, Interserve, Kier and Eric Wright were among other winners there.

Galliford Try chief executive Graham Prothero said: "The water sector is a key strategic focus for our construction business as set out in our recent results. We are delighted to have been appointed to these frameworks having established an excellent relationship with Southern Water and Yorkshire Water over previous AMPs. We look forward to working with them to improve the service they provide to their customers."

