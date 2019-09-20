Yorkshire Water names 14 for £1bn civils framework

The contract covers AMP7 civil engineering

The contract runs from 2020 to 2025 and covers the full range of civil engineering requirements across its clean and wastewater assets.

There is an optional extension of up to three years beyond asset management period seven (AMP7).

The framework is divided into three lots: one for complex works and two for minor works. Barhale, Interserve, Semour and Peter Duffy feature on more than one lot.

The chosen contractors in each category are:

Complex Civils – Design, build and refurbishment of treatment assets including reservoirs and pumping stations.

Barhale & Doosan Enpure

Eric Wright Water

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Interserve Construction

Kier Integrated Services

Mott MacDonald Bentley

Peter Duffy

Minor Civils Lot 1 – New build and upgrading works to treatment assets with limited design

Amey Utility Services

Barhale

Clugston Construction

Interserve Construction

JN Bentley

Morrison Utility Services

Peter Duffy

Seymour

Minor Civils Lot 2 – Specialist works to water retaining structures.

NMCN

Seymour

Stonbury

Yorkshire Water head of programme delivery Mark Baker said: "We are excited to see the conclusion of this process and welcome our partners to support our ambitions and challenges into AMP7. They will assist in the formation of a truly collaborative, innovative and efficient delivery vehicle to help meet our enterprise delivery model aspirations. The alignment of our objectives and a programme first approach is a new direction for Yorkshire Water and we are confident that our partners can support this ambition."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk