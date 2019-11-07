Galliford Try chief is moving to Bovis

Graham Prothero

Bill Hocking, currently chief executive of Galliford Try Construction, will be appointed chief executive of the rump Galliford Try group.

Galliford Try has now finalised details of the sale of Linden Homes and its Partnership & Regeneration businesses to Bovis Homes. The terms are much the same as set out in September – £1.075bn in cash and shares – and shareholders of each company get to vote on the deal next month.

Graham Prothero, aged 57, has been offered, and apparently accepted, the job of chief operating officer of the enlarged Bovis Homes group, rather than stay behind with the rump pure construction business that Galliford Try is set to become.

Greg Fitzgerald and Earl Sibley, currently the chief executive and group finance director respectively of Bovis Homes, will retain their positions.

Graham Prothero joined Galliford Try as group finance director in 2013 when Greg Fitzgerald was chief executive. He was previously finance director at Development Securities and a partner at Ernst & Young. He only became chief executive in March 2019 after Peter Truscott handed in his notice for a new job running Crest Nicholson.

Bill Hocking

Bill Hocking, aged 55 and a former Skanska executive vice president, has been chief executive of Galliford Try Construction since August 2016.

Since Graham Prothero will join the Bovis Homes board on completion, he has not participated in the Galliford Try board's decision to approve the transaction or to support the board recommendation to shareholders to vote in favour of the deal.

