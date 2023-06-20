Galliford Try drops highways brand

Galliford Try explained that it wanted to give its highways business a less restrictive brand as it seeks to take on multi-modal transport work.

However, the highways business now adopts the name of its parent company. Galliford Try Infrastructure Limited has been in existence since 2007, when Morrison Construction Limited, acquired by Galliford Try, changed its name.

Until now, Galliford Try Infrastructure Limited had two divisions: Galliford Try Highways and Galliford Try Environment, with the latter focused on the water industry.

With this rebranding, Galliford Try Infrastructure Limited now comprises Galliford Try Infrastructure and Galliford Try Environment.

Galliford Try, one of the UK’s leading construction groups, announces that its Highways business has rebranded as Galliford Try Infrastructure, reflecting the advancement of its strategic priorities.

Galliford Try Infrastructure managing director David Lowery said that the new Galliford Try Infrastructure sub-division will remain focused on its core highways offering, “enhancing the portfolio with urban, multi-modal transport schemes that embrace lower carbon travel choices”.

He said: “This evolution reflects our ability to provide a greater variety of infrastructure solutions, supporting our customers to overcome challenges, realise value and deliver positive outcomes."

Bill Hocking, chief executive of Galliford Try, added: “This rebrand marks a significant milestone in the delivery of our sustainable growth strategy and our progress towards our 2026 strategic objectives.”

