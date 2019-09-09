Galliford Try names new regional building boss

Darren Parker

Darren Parker joined Galliford Try from ISG three years ago as commercial director for the northwest region.

Jim Parker has opted to leave the business in June 2020, but steps aside as regional building managing director with immediate effect to support a transition. Until he goes, he will retain specific responsibility as Galliford Try’s director in charge of its work with Manchester Airport Group.

The two Parkers are not related.

Galliford Try Building managing director Ian Jubb said: "Darren has been the nominated successor for some time and has been working alongside Jim with this in mind, demonstrating the benefit of our succession planning and the depth of talent we possess within our business. We thank Jim for his invaluable contribution to date and I look forward to working with Darren to continue the positive progress the business has made."

