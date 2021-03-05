Galliford Try set to start final phase of Grantham bypass

A five-span bridge will carry the bypass over the River Witham and the East Coast railway line

This stage of the project, which starts in April 2021, will be worth £48m to the contractor and follows on from phase two which is expected to be complete later this year.

The final phase of the Grantham relief road will link the A52 at Somerby Hill to the B1174, crossing the Witham Valley, River Witham and the East Coast railway line on a new viaduct. When opened, the whole £102m Grantham southern relief road will stretch for 3.5km, linking the A52 at Somerby Hill to the A1.

Phase one was construction of a roundabout off the B1174 and phase two connects the B1174 with the A1.

Duncan Elliott, managing director of Galliford Try’s Highways business, said: “We are delighted to be furthering our relationship with Lincolnshire County Council following the successful completion of the Lincoln Eastern bypass, and the success we have had so far on the Grantham relief road. Building strong relationships with local authorities is a key part of the strategy for our business and this is a fantastic example of how our collaborative approach can benefit all the stakeholders and lead to high-quality infrastructure for local communities.”

The Grantham southern relief road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.

South Kesteven District Council leader Kelham Cooke said: "The final phases are not without their challenges but we know this will ultimately improve the appeal of Grantham as an attractive destination for visitors and business.”

