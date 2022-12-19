Galliford Try teams up with Siemens for water works

With the joint capabilities of the two companies, they say that have the ability to identify potential blockages in sewer networks and improve operational efficiency of treatment works.

Due to the early collaboration between Siemens and Galliford Try in advance of future projects, the partnership is estimated to speed up delivery of new tech enabled infrastructure developments significantly.

The partnership will have three main areas of focus. Firstly, it will offer mechanistic digital twin technology to optimise the wastewater treatment process, improving energy efficiency by a claimed 20% (at best).

The second focus is the use of artificial intelligence to reduce storm overflows and pollution incidents. They claim that they will be able to find nine in 10 blockages and automate reporting of overflows in real-time.

The third target market is retrofitting sewage pumping stations to improve to reduce blockages and improve pump performance.

Stephen Slessor, managing director of Galliford Try’s environment business, said: “We know there’s a gap in the market for an infrastructure specialist like us to be bringing the added specialisms from a technology partner into a single offering for the industry.

“Our goal is to offer the client everything from modelling, simulation and project conception through to building and delivering the real-world outcome for the network – across clean water, wastewater or biosolids through our ‘source to sea’ approach. The customer wants value from digital tools, and until now this has meant undertaking a lot of legwork to bring several suppliers together. But our new partnership with Siemens significantly reduces the time investment required by water companies.”

Adam Cartwright, head of IoT (‘internet of things’) applications at Siemens, said: “Deploying new technologies at pace has risk. Galliford Try has a track record of delivering projects and Siemens brings global technical expertise in water and wastewater. It is the fusion of these two worlds that simplifies and de-risks the deployment of new digital technologies. Building trust and understanding is also an essential step to new business models in the water sector and this partnership allows us to explore customisable solutions like data-as-a-service.”

