GAP commits to cabbed dumpers

GAP buys Wacker Neuson cabbed dumpers

GAP Hire Solutions says that from now on all the new six- and nine-tonne dumpers that it buys will have full cabs.

Head of procurement Ken Stewart explained: “Due to the recognised superior safety standards, the construction and related industries are moving from ROPS (roll over protection systems) towards cabbed dumpers. The machines are particularly advantageous in the rain or cold (heating as standard and air conditioning as an optional extra), allowing the operator to work comfortably and safely all year round. Extra protection, good head and legroom and optimum all-round visibility are other benefits reported by users.”

GAP already has several cabbed dumpers in its fleet, all made and supplied by Wacker Neuson and powered by Perkins engines. The dumpers are hydrostatic all-wheel drive, which eliminates frequent gear shifts with hydrostatic braking as soon as the accelerator is disengaged.

“Utilisation of our current 6-tonne and 9-tone Wacker Neuson cabbed dumper fleet in both forward tip and swivel variants is good which has allowed for additional dumpers to be forecasted for delivery throughout the year,” Mr Stewart added. “As more interested parties see these higher specified machines as the way forward, GAP's commitment to embracing innovation will ensure we are well positioned to fulfil the industry's needs."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk