GAP expands in Norwich

The new depot was built by RG Carter

GAP has moved into a new three-acre site on Broadland Business Park in Norwich to supply contractors across East Anglia with equipment they may require.

The new depot, designed and built by RG Carter, will provide products and services from four of GAP’s specialist divisions – Plant, Tools, Lifting and Survey & Safety.

GAP Group head of estates Gavin Smith said: “Due to the continued growth of our business in East Anglia it became apparent that the old existing premises were not compatible for our future growth ambitions. As such, we purchased a three-acre development plot in Broadlands and created a 10,000 sq ft industrial building and secure concrete storage yard. We are delighted with our new depot and R G Carter were first class construction partners.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk