GAP sets up shoring division

Light trench box

GAP’s Trenching & Shoring has previously been within its Non-Mechanical division but is now seeking to build it up as a stand along operation.

GAP bought MV Trench Support, a Scottish trenching and shoring company, in April 2018, which extended its product fleet and expertise. It is also now the sole UK distributor of EZE Shoring equipment, a new system invented and developed by father and son Glenn and Oliver Wood. [See our feature on them and their system here.]

Trenching & Shoring becomes GAP’s ninth specialist division, joining Plant, Tools, Non-Mech, Lifting & TIC [Test, Inspect & Certify], Survey & Safety, Welfare, Events and Vehicle Hire.

As well as EZE Shoring, GAP’s newest division’s product range includes trench boxes, drag boxes, backhoe boxes, trench sheets, waler systems and edge protection.

