Gateley Vinden bolsters London project management team

Olga Kondaurova (left) and Gary Allen

Olga Kondaurova has joined Gateley Vinden after 15 years with Aecom, which she initially joined in Moscow before moving to London in 2014.

Her expertise spans the residential, commercial, leisure and hospitality sectors, as well as real estate investment for high-net-worth individuals.

Her recent projects indlude University College London Hospitals (UCLH) proton beam therapy centre and the A303 Amesbury to Berwick Down (Stonehenge) improvement scheme.

At Gateley Vinden, Kondaurova will lead on the consultancy’s delivery of project management, quantity surveying and contract administration services for the Wheat Quarter redevelopment in Welwyn Garden City. This scheme will see the old Shredded Wheat factory site transformed into a mixed-use development with residential and care home dwellings, as well as commercial and leisure facilities.

Olga Kondaurova said: “Not only is Gateley Vinden working on some really exciting projects across London and the southeast, but I also felt the consultancy’s values very much matched mine in terms of service provided to clients. It’s also really exciting to be part of the wider professional services group, Gateley. Having both legal and technical consultancy expertise in-house to offer a one-stop shop is such a unique advantage within the construction sector, and I am looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver exceptional schemes.”

Gary Allen, head of project management and quantity surveying at Gateley Vinden, said: “Olga brings extensive experience in managing some excellent projects from initial concept through to delivery. Her expertise and enthusiasm for the industry will be a valuable addition to both boost and develop our offering for clients in London and the wider southeast.”

