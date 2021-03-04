Genie adds Access Manager to telematics

Genie Lift Connect telematics diagnosis

Access Manager is a new add-on feature that works with Genie Lift Connect telematics to control machine usage.

“When a unit is equipped with Access Manager, an operator must enter a code before they can start that unit, ensuring that only authorized operators can operate the machine,” explained Christine Zeznick, Genie director of product and business development for telematics. “Not only does this provide greater security for equipment, it also can help ensure only trained operators have codes.”

Access Manager works by assigning a unique code — which can be randomly generated or personally selected — to each individual operator through the Lift Connect portal. That operator then can be assigned to specific equipment. The unit then can be started only when an operator enters an authorised code on the Access Manager keypad, or when they use an authorized Access Manager RFID card, which can be purchased separately.

Any unit equipped with Lift Connect can now be retrofitted to have Access Manager added.

Concurrent with the launch of Access Manager, any machine that currently has an active Lift Connect subscription and a CAN control system will have the ability to use a new remote disable functionality. Remote disable, which is separate from Access Manager, will allow the equipment owner to remotely disable or enable operation of their equipment through the Lift Connect portal, providing equipment owners additional opportunities to remotely manage and secure their fleets.

