GHD sells US forensic engineering business

NV5 Global has bought the business, which employs 57 people in three states in the southeast of the USA. The business provides forensic engineering services to insurance companies for claims involving residential and commercial properties in the southeast United States.

The sale is part of GHD’s ongoing commitment and long-term investment strategy in the water, transportation and environmental market sectors for its North American business.

“The forensic engineering service line was a niche business that focused on residential and commercial insurance markets which did not align with GHD’s core strategy,” said Iver Skavdal, executive general manager – US.

“By retaining our strategic focus, we can invest more in services that deliver creative solutions to our clients – especially through the integration of digital and advisory approaches.”

He added: "We continue to see strong demand for engineering and scientific services across North America and remain focused on providing client solutions that help protect and manage water supplies, improve transportation infrastructure and make communities more resilient.”

GHD is an employee-owned firm providing engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to private and public sector clients. It has more than 10,000 people across 200 offices around the world.

