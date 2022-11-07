GHH launch new load haul dumper

An updated version of its LF-10, the LF-10 NEO is the latest in a line of new GHH loaders, including the LF-14, LF-7 and LF-8 and features a z-link design with the maximum tipping height in its class of 2.5 m, making it suitable for truck loading all 30 tonne capacity trucks currently on the market.

The standard bucket holds 4.6 m3 or 10 tonnes at 2500mm wide, making loading and unloading easier and more cost-effective.

Power is provided by the Tier 3/Stage IIIA, 240kW, water-cooled Mercedes OM936 diesel engine, while the large fuel tank allows for “full shift operation”. A Stage V engine is optional.

The LF-10 NEO’s cab includes an improved control layout, improved visibility and a large foot well, giving the operator significantly more space and comfort.

Safety has been improved with the inclusion of the company’s Proximity Detection System (PDS) interface, which allows the integration of third-party equipment, while brake sensors are optional the GHH inSiTE electronic monitoring and digital analytics system provides an overview of the machine’s performance and maintenance requirements and can be tailored to customers specific needs.

The 28 tonne LF-10 NEO has a maximum speed of 32 km/h with four-speed transmission and gradients up to 25% and tips the 10-tonne payload in just 2.6 seconds.

