Gilbert-Ash wins £28m Manchester office redevelopment

CGI of the heightened Evershed House with new curtain walling

The building at 70 Great Bridgewater Street, only built in 2001, is being refurbished, reclad and is getting two additional storeys on top to provide eight floors of CAT A office space.

The works, which begin later this month, include an atrium infill to the existing floor plates. In addition, the existing masonry façade is to be demolished and replaced with a new unitised curtain wall and aluminium cladding façade system.

Client for the project is Bridgewater Manchester (Luxembourg) Holding Sarl.

Gilbert-Ash construction director Raymond Gilroy said that the building was being turned into “one of the most innovative and modern places to work in Manchester” but with the Rochdale Canal on two sides there were logistical issues to sort out.

“This will be a challenging project as the building is close to a canal and existing buildings, but Gilbert-Ash has a reputation for transforming and creating unique spaces that are engaging and inspiring. From challenging city centre sites to complex logistics, our teams always deliver something special.”

