Gilbert-Ash wins £38m Mold theatre revamp

Theatr Clwyd (image from Haworth Tompkins)

The Theatr Clwyd project includes a deep refurbishment of the existing theatre, with the 1970s building stripped back to its shell. In addition, there will be a new build construction of a timber foyer extension to the front and carpentry workshop to the rear.

Works also include new mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, windows, roof coverings and theatre sound and light systems.

The construction, which is planned for completion in late 2024, aims to set a high bar in delivering a stand-out cultural space with zero carbon emissions.

It also sees Gilbert-Ash reunite on a theatre project with architect Haworth Tompkins and project director Plann, who worked together on Liverpool’s Everyman Theatre in 2014.

The Theatr Clwyd, energy saving features include a sun shading canopy made from larch and reused steel, air sourced heat pumps, solar panels and LED lighting. There will also be a programme of tree planting, green walls and roof planting.

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “I believe this will be another stand-out project in our portfolio and one which could have the power to make people re-think how cultural spaces are constructed in the future. This will be a building which will serve as a real hub for the performing arts in this region and one which, through its intelligent design, will have only a minimal impact on the environment.”

