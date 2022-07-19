Glencar starts Erith warehouses

Client and contractor meet on site

Delivery of the last-mile logistics scheme, called Blueprint Erith, involves the demolition and site clearance of an existing warehouse and external concrete yard, followed by the construction of four single-storey terraced warehouse units.

The sheds will have a clear height to underside of haunch of 12 metres, together with 12,000 sq ft of internal first floor office accommodation together with open storage. External site works include hardstandings, car parking, landscaping and drainage.

Designed to a BREEAM ‘very good’ certification, the development is being constructed to net-zero carbon with 15% rooflight coverage, 13 EV charging points and LED lighting. While solar panels are not being put in, the roof will be made ‘photovoltaic ready’ to provide capabilities for future full PV coverage.

Glencar starts work on site this month and the project is due for completion by March 2023. The project team includes Quartz Project Services, Stephen George & Partners and Burrows Graham.

This is the contractor’s second contract for Firethorn.

Glencar regional managing director Roy Jones said: “Glencar prides itself on long-term customer relationships and partnership built upon the principles of trust and understanding leading to repeat business. On that basis receiving this instruction in quick succession is testament to the growing and beneficial relationship we are building with the team at Firethorn and we are proud to be delivering for them again”.

Paul Martin, development director at Firethorn Trust, added: “Glencar has a strong track record in delivering high-quality industrial schemes, and we are delighted to appoint them for a second time on what is a strategically important project for Firethorn. The team has demonstrated great knowledge and expertise, putting forward the latest products and innovations to benefit our occupiers, both now and for the future, whilst enabling us to deliver on our commitment to sustainability.”

