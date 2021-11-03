Glencare to build Coventry mega sheds

Coventry Logistics Park is being developed speculatively on the site of the old Toys ‘R’ Us warehouse

The 42-acre scheme, called Coventry Logistics Park, will comprise three speculatively developed units of 484,721 sq ft, 251,488 sq ft and 47,544 sq ft, with practical completion expected in August 2022.

The project starts with the demolition of a former Toys ‘R’ Us distribution unit, bought by Bericote for £60m from the failed retailer’s administrators.

Demolition of the existing 1990s warehouse started last month. Construction work is expected to start in January 2022 and complete by summer.

The new units have been designed by architect Corstorphine & Wright, targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating for the scheme.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: “Glencar has made its name in the construction of high-quality logistics/industrial units and we are looking forward to delivering another example of that for Bericote and JP Morgan across the full project team.”

The old Toys ‘R’ Us distribution unit – a 666,000 sq ft shed ¬– is being pulled down to clear the site

