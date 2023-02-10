Gloucester sidings development approved

CGI of Eutopia's Great Western Yard development

Eutopia Homes acquired the Great Western Road sidings from Network Rail in 2021 to turn it into apartments and townhouses.

The planned development, designed by Darling Associates Architects, will be named Great Western Yard.

The brownfield site has featured in successive local authority policy documents as suitable for redevelopment for many years. Now disused, all that is left of the former goods yard on the site are metal and brick framed sheds and workshops dating from the 1950s.

Eutopia intends to build a mixture of contemporary and traditional apartment buildings and townhouses. Homes will be clad in a mixture of reclaimed and textured Flemish red brick and connected by green frontage and courtyards.

The development is intended to be built in two phases with 216 apartments on the northern half in three separate blocks (A to C) and 87 town houses plus 27 apartments (Block D) on the southern half. The division of the site will enable a central access to both sites during development.

The site as it is today

