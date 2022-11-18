GMI adds £100m to Midlands order book

GMI has recently completed this warehouse for Asos in Lichfield

GMI’s Midlands contracts include a £30m project at the Becketwell regeneration scheme in Derby, a 155,000 sq ft logistics warehouse for St Modwen Logistics in Birmingham and a retail park in Tamworth with such brands as Lidl and B&M.

Work is under way in Derby city centre on the Becketwell development where GMI is putting up a build-to-rent apartment block, with completion in 2023.

Nearby, in Foston, GMI is nearing completion of a bottling plant for a German client at Dove Valley. This should be finished by the end of next month.

GMI has also started work on various sites in Birmingham, including the development of a 102-unit residential project in the Jewellery Quarter, the regeneration of the former James Cond building for University College Birmingham and the development of a new student accommodation in Selly Oak. It has also recently completed a logistics warehouse for clothes retailer Asos in Lichfield.

GMI divisional managing director Andy Bruce said: “The Midlands is a big area with even bigger potential and, as we continue to invest in the region, it’s expected to become our largest UK division.”

GMI currently has a project pipeline worth £570m, with a forecast turnover of £395m for 2022/23.

