GMI breaks ground in Leeds for Alumno

Pictured on site, left to right, are Siddharth Natarajan (Heitman), Francesco Ottieri (Heitmann), Andrew Hurcomb (GMI) Jonathan Yates (Howarth Litchfield), David Campbell (Alumno), Marcus Westmoreland (GMI) and Jonny Darbishire (Alumno)

Alumno Group, a developer that specialises in purpose-built student accommodation, is regenerating a disused site in Whitelock Street, north of Leeds city centre.

Funded by real estate investment manager Heitman LLC, it is putting up an 11,840 sqm, seven storey block to house 411 students. Main contractor is GMI Construction Group.

The development, valued at £29.5m, has been designed by Durham-based architecture practice Howarth Litchfield, which has worked with Alumno from pre-planning stage on proposals to demolish several vacant buildings on the site in preparation for its full re-development.

Howarth Litchfield previously designed Alumno’s Sheraton Park scheme in Durham but won the Leeds commission through a competitive tender.

GMI Construction has also worked with Alumno before – its is also main contractor on an Alumno scheme in Manchester.

Andrew Hurcomb, divisional managing director of GMI Construction Group, added: “We are proud to continue our relationship with Alumno with this latest project, which will be a significant part of supporting Leeds’ growing position as a major university city.

“After completing the first three months of the 80-week build programme, which were spent demolishing the three existing buildings, we have now laid the concrete foundations and are commencing with the piling for the new development, which will contribute to the ongoing regeneration of this area of Leeds.”

