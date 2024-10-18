GMI breaks ground on Manchester Premier Inn

the traditional photo

The 10-storey building is going up on Rochdale Road, to the north of Manchester city centre, and will have 229 bedrooms.

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, appointed GMI Construction Group as principal contractor to the project in July 2024. The companies marked the start of construction this week with a ground-breaking event on-site.

Whitbread acquired the consented Rochdale Road development site from Premcor in February 2024

Will Steward, Project and Programme Manager for Whitbread, said: “Since acquiring the Rochdale Road site in February, we have done an awful lot to enable the once stalled scheme to proceed.”

GMI Construction regional director Anthony Judge said: “Following on from GMI and Whitbread’s collaboration in delivery of the nationally recognised and impressive Premier Inn development in Keswick, its brilliant to see our partnership go from strength to strength.”

CGI of the new Rochdale Road hotel

