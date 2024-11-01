GMI heads southwest with £50m Bristol scheme

CGI of the Avon Street student accommodation development in central Bristol

The PBSA project, on behalf of Host, represents GMI Construction’s first major residential contract win in the southwest of England, expanding the reach of its Midlands office.

GMI Construction will build two new apartment blocks with 447 student rooms as well as a standalone mixed-use building, around an open courtyard. The site is the former Chanson Foods facility on Avon Street in the Temple Meads Quarter. Architect is Chapman Taylor.

Work has already started on site and completion is expected by September 2026.

GMI has been building a portfolio of student accommodation schemes. It recently completed the 604-bed Carlton Hill development for Pickard Properties in Leeds and Alumno’s 167-bed Dogpool Lane in Birmingham.

It is also currently building a £50m, 275-bed scheme for Olympian Homes and a 303-bed PBSA development on behalf of S Harrison Developments, both of which are in York.

Adam Taylor, GMI Construction’s regional director in the Midlands, said: “We are exceptionally proud to secure this major project with Host, which will deliver much needed, high-quality, additional student accommodation in the centre of Bristol. This project also strengthens GMI’s credentials in the construction of multi-occupancy developments, particularly in the student accommodation sector, and our expansion into new regions of the UK.”

