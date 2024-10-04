GMI names new Midlands leadership team

Left to right are Adam Taylor, Jonathan Walsh and Ryan Brown

Promoting from within, GMI Construction Group has named Adam Taylor as its new regional director for the Midlands.

He succeeds Gareth Jones, who has been promoted to group managing director.

Adam Taylor has been with GMI for 13 years and heavily involved in the development of the company’s presence in the Midlands, which began in 2018.

The position of commercial director for the Midlands has been given to Ryan Brown. This appointment follows the promotion of Richard Davies from regional to group commercial director.

Ryan Brown entered the industry in 2000 as a quantity surveyor and joined GMI nearly three years ago.

Taylor and Brown will work with construction director Jonathan Walsh as a regional management triumvirate.

Group managing director Gareth Jones said: “I’m delighted to see Adam step into this role, which is a testament to his dedication and the significant impact he has made in establishing GMI as a major player in the Midlands.

“His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the region. With Adam, Jonathan and Ryan at the helm, I am confident that the Midlands team will reach new heights and further solidify GMI’s reputation for excellence and reliability.”

