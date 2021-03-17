GMI starts Manchester student flats

The planned student rooms in Manchester

The £5.5m project consists of the construction of 62 self-contained studio apartments, each with kitchenette and bathroom. Each floor will typically feature eight studio apartments together with a communal area for residents.

Construction started on site at the beginning of March and the first residents are expected to move in by the summer of 2022.

Alumno Group managing director David Campbell said: “We are absolutely delighted to be on site with the team at GMI… It will be an excellent bespoke and modern student community hub.”

