  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed March 17 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. GMI starts Manchester student flats

GMI starts Manchester student flats

15 hours GMI Construction has started works on a new nine-storey student accommodation development for Alumno Group in Manchester city centre.

The planned student rooms in Manchester
The planned student rooms in Manchester

The £5.5m project consists of the construction of 62 self-contained studio apartments, each with kitchenette and bathroom.  Each floor will typically feature eight studio apartments together with a communal area for residents.

Construction started on site at the beginning of March and the first residents are expected to move in by the summer of 2022.

Alumno Group managing director David Campbell said: “We are absolutely delighted to be on site with the team at GMI… It will be an excellent bespoke and modern student community hub.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »