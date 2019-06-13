Go-ahead given for 280 homes in West Lothian

Bellway Homes and Walker Group will develop the housing on land south east of Murieston Road, on Wellhead Farm.

The majority of the houses are detached, including 141 of four bedrooms and 69 of five bedrooms. Affordable housing makes up 25% of the development, which will be a mix of social rented and low- to mid-market housing for sale, some of which will be shared equity.

Two linked area of parkland are proposed running through the centre of the site, as part of a pedestrian route giving access through the site between a new bus stop and the countryside on the boundary of the site. The layout is in accordance with West Lothian's Development Plan and guidance and includes a green, tree-lined edge to the site along Murieston Road.

In total, 140 letters of representation were received, most objecting to the principle of development. However the Scottish government's Planning & Environment Appeals Division granted permission in principle in February 2018. West Lothian Council has now granted detailed planning permission.

The council said that its Transportation Service is satisfied that the road improvements the developer has agreed to carry out will enable the local network to accommodate the additional traffic.