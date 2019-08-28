Go-ahead for affordable homes in Scottish national park

The National Park Authority approved the homes, which will be built on land at Claish Farm in Callander, the national park’s largest town. The houses will be built by Lovell Homes but managed and owned by Rural Stirling Housing Association.

It is the biggest affordable housing scheme in the town for a number of years and also represents the first phase of development within the Callander South area. The area was identified as the favoured location for the town’s long-term growth through extensive community engagement, ranging from a town ‘charrette’ - a series of design led workshops – in 2011 to the more recent preparation of the local development plan. Financial support has also been identified for the wider site’s development within the Stirling & Clackmannan City Region Deal.

Ellen Morton, chair of the planning and access committee, said: “Creating more affordable housing within the National Park is a key issue as the area is one of the most expensive places in Scotland to buy a home.

“Many local people, particularly younger, working age people and families, are finding it increasingly difficult to afford to live and work in the National Park and the need for more affordable housing has been identified by the community and through consultation on the local development plan. This is an important first step in delivering the strategy for Callander South.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk