Government pumps £47m into nutrient mitigation fund

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and& Local Government hopes that its Local Nutrient Mitigation Fund will unlock up to 28,000 planned new homes.

The funding, to be shared among seven local authorities in England, will be used to protect local rivers and wildlife habitats. Local schemes such as creating new wetlands and upgrading septic tanks, will help developments to demonstrate that they are sustainable and will damage nutrients in watercourses.

The Home Builders Federation estimates that more than 160,000 planned new houses have now been blocked from being built because of their inability to demonstrate compliance with nutrient neutrality rules.

Seven councils will get a share of £45m to unblock stalled housing and 20 of the largest stalled building sites will each get a further £100,000 to support planning teams who will implement local pollution solutions.

The areas to benefit from the funding are:

Norfolk Broads and the River Wensum: £8.8m to unlock c. 6,000 new homes

River Axe: £4m to unlock c. 1,000 new homes

The Solent: £7m to unlock c. 2,700 new homes

River Wye: £2.7m to unlock c. 3,000 new homes

River Mease: £2.5m to unlock c. 700 new homes

River Lambourn: £2.4m to unlock c. 800 new homes

River Eden, River Derwent and Bassenthwaite Lake, River Kent and Esthwaite water catchment: £15m to unlock c. 13,000 new homes.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “We must build more homes across the country and unlock growth, but this must not come at the expense of our natural environment. Through this fund and alongside major reforms to the planning system, we will accelerate housebuilding and deliver nature recovery, creating a win-win outcome for both the economy and for nature.”

Environment minister Mary Creagh added: “Britain faces a housing and nature crisis. This new government was elected with a mandate to get Britain building again and restore nature. That is why we will deliver a planning system that unlocks the building of homes and improves outcomes for nature.”

