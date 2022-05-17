Graham cleared to start £150m M25 junction upgrade

Aerial view of the M25 J28 scheme

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has signed the development consent order (DCO) for the expansion of junction 28 of the M25, its intersection with the A12 and A1023 near Brentwood.

John Graham Construction was awarded a £124m contract for the main construction works last year. Overall project cost is estimated at up to £150m.

Last week the DCO was signed for the £250m upgrade of junction 10 of the M25, its intersection with the A3 at Wisley in Surrey. Balfour Beatty Atkins JV has the main works contract for that job. [See our previous report here.]

Main construction at both of these junctions is now expected to start in the autumn, with preparations taking place through the summer.

Graham’s work at J28 includes construction of a new two-lane loop road with hard shoulder, for traffic travelling from the M25 on to the A12. There will also be two new bridges put in – over the A12 eastbound exit road and over the M25 anti-clockwise entry road. The M25 anti-clockwise carriageway will also be widened at the approach to the junction for the new exit road.

There will also be works on the A12 eastbound to maintain existing access to Maylands Golf Club in Romford.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk