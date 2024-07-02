Graham holds steady and builds record order book

Graham Group chief executive Andrew Bill

For the year ending 31st March 2024 John Graham Holdings Ltd grew revenue by 2.8% to £1,125m (2023: £1,094m).

Profit before tax was down 2% at £14.8m (2023: £15.1m).

John Graham Holdings comprises John Graham Construction (JGC), Graham Asset Management (GAM) and Graham Investment Projects (GIP).

The parent company ended the year with cash at bank and in hand of £151m and a pipeline of secured work in excess of £2bn.

Chief executive Andrew Bill said: “The latest published accounts for the group are pleasing and underline the strong performance of each our divisions within our core market sectors. We prioritise robust governance and commercial management which are the backbone of our sustainable growth model. Significantly, the continued success of the group has been achieved despite global economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures. The market has been challenging but our consistent focus on quality delivery and commitment to securing repeat business through the development of collaborative client relationships have allowed us to grow sustainably over the past year. Looking forward, we have developed a significant pipeline of opportunity to allow us to positively approach the next 12 months, and beyond, with energy and optimism.”

He attributed the continued strong financial performance to “the scale, scope and variety” of Graham’s portfolio – projects such as the £82m Candleriggs build-to-rent development in Glasgow, improvement works to the M25 Junction 28 in Essex worth £154m), the interior fit-out of BT’s new offices in Dundee and the restoration of the Grade II listed Cathays Library for Cardiff Council.

At Lord’s Cricket Ground, John Graham Construction was last month named as the preferred bidder for the £62m redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen Stands, while it recently secured planning consent for a regeneration project at Meadowbank in Edinburgh that will see the development of more than 700 homes for a new five-hectare neighbourhood.

