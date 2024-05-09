MCC picks Graham for £62m Lord’s project

How Lord's will look on completion [© WilkinsonEyre]

The project is set to increase capacity by 1,100 seats and improve facilities at the home of cricket.

The Tavern Stand will be stripped back to its steel framework and rebuilt with more seating, while the smaller Allen Stand (parts of which date from the 1930s) will be demolished and replaced.

The £62m project includes the construction of a new pitch-facing hospitality restaurant and suites.

John Graham Construction will work alongside Gardiner & Theobald, Wilkinson Eyre Architects and Arcadis to deliver the project, with construction work scheduled to start on 30th September 2024 and complete at the end of May 2027.

Capacity at Lord’s will increase as a result from 31,100 to 32,200.

Throughout the redevelopment, Lord’s Cricket Ground will remain fully operational.

WilkinsonEyre was appointed architect for the project last year following a design competition. It previously designed the new Compton and Edrich stands, built by ISG for £53m and opened in 2021.

© WilkinsonEyre

MCC estates director Robert Ebdon said: “The redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands will complete our stand development programme, in which we have modernised facilities at Lord’s to continue to ensure the ground remains a world-class venue for cricket. The stands will also strengthen the club’s already-impressive sustainability credentials, and we are looking forward to the construction phase and working closely with Graham.”

Graham development director Rob Joyce said: "Our partnership with the Marylebone Cricket Club will deliver world-class sporting infrastructure while preserving the rich heritage of this historic venue. Together, we aim to enhance the members’ and public spectator experience, expand capacity, and usher in a new era at the iconic home of cricket. This project represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to shaping vibrant, sustainable communities through exceptional construction projects."

WilkinsonEyre also designed the new Compton and Edrich stands (either side of the media centre)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk