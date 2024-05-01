Graham starts Unite's £59m Edinburgh scheme

Left to right on site are Graham project manager Martin Boyle, Unite commercial manager Ben Pusey and project manager Vicky King, and Graham pre-construction director Anthony Bateman

The Burnet Point scheme in Abbey Lane is the first-ever mixed-use residential development of its kind by Unite Students, one of the UK’s largest student accommodation providers.

The development will use low-carbon concrete and timber composite. Carbon lifecycle assessments show Burnet Point will be Unite Students’ lowest-carbon new-build project.

As well as 298 student bedrooms across cluster and studio flats with communal spaces, Burnet Point will also provide 66 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats for rent, including 17 affordable units to be managed by Hillcrest Homes.

Tom Brewerton, group development director at Unite Students, said: “This is the company’s first combined development of purpose-built student accommodation, build-to-rent and affordable housing. We look forward to contributing positively to the student and private rental market in Edinburgh to help address the supply-demand imbalance in the city.”

Graham Building North regional managing director Gary Holmes added: “Burnet Point is a unique project which prioritises sustainable construction. The demand for student accommodation continues to grow and the build-to-rent market remains buoyant, giving us a strong pipeline of projects in the coming years.”

Burnet Point is scheduled to be completed in September 2025.

