Graham wins £70m Bletchley contract

Artist's impression of the revamped Lakes Estate

The two-stage design and build contract, valued at £70m, to rejuvenate the Lakes Estate is one of the first regeneration projects of its kind for Milton Keynes.

Originally built in the 1960s, the Lakes Estate has played a key role in Bletchley's history but now needs renewal. With planning approval granted in 2022, the Lakes Estate Renewal Project aims to breathe new life into the area, addressing the need for new homes and better amenities.

This phase of the project will see the construction of 183 new homes as well as a children’s nursery, a community hub and two retail units for residents living on the estate.

Graham development director Rob Joyce said: “This renewal project signifies not only a substantial investment in community regeneration but also a commitment to enhancing the wellbeing and vitality of the residents who live there.”

Graham’s contract was procured through Pagabo’s major works framework.

