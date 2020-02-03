Graham wins more Primark fit-out work

Graham’s Interior Fit-Out division will be working on Primark stores in Manchester, Liverpool and Southend on Sea.

Since 2015, Graham has already refurbished more than half a million square feet of retail space at 14 Primark stores across the UK and Irelands, including the flagship store in White City, London.

The contract for the new Primark Barton Square store at the Trafford Centre in Manchester involves an ‘extensive fit-out’ covering 65,000 sq ft. The work is being completed in a single phase with an opening set for later this month.

In Liverpool, Graham’s work will take place over 16 weeks until May 2020, while the store remains operational.

The 34-week Southend On Sea job incorporates a reconfiguration, structural alteration and the fitting out of a new store to deliver a total trading space of 45,000 sq ft.

Graham Interior Fit-Out managing director Mark Gibson said: “The work across all three stores comes with different challenges. Many will be completed in single phases while others will have a period of between 16-34 weeks to allow for a full fit-out.

“The fast turnaround time required on each project, demands robust project management and efficiency in decision making and ultimately delivery. Throughout our four-year partnership with Primark we have consistently demonstrated our capacity to deliver multiple projects simultaneously without any variance in the high-quality of our work.

“And because Primark is a popular retailer and, like many other fashion names, limiting closure over trading periods is of paramount importance, we will be working with a number of named sub-contractors in partnership to ensure the rollout is delivered on time and on deadline.”

