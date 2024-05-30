Green pallet distribution begins

British Gypsum is taking delivery of more than a million green Loop pallets

Over the last three weeks, The Pallet Loop – and its manufacturing partner Scott Pallets – have shipped more than 30,000 Loop pallets to British Gypsum’s bagged plaster plants at Barrow, East Leake and Kirkby Thore.

These pallets are now being processed through British Gypsum’s plants, with the first pallets already starting to arrive at construction projects, building sites, merchant yards and distribution centres nationwide.

It has taken a couple of years longer than expected to get off the ground, but the reusable pallet scheme for the construction industry might finally be really happening.

The Pallet Loop offers a pallet production, delivery and collection service for the construction industry. As part of its offer, The Pallet Loop will pick up green pallets across the UK, inspect and repair them where necessary, and redistribute them to building material manufacturers for the distribution of more products.

The Pallet Loop was initiated in 2020 as a joint venture between Paul and Ryan Lewis and Scott Group – one of the UK’s leading pallet producers. The Lewis brothers used to own HLC Wood Products, which they sold to Scott in 2015.

Scott Group was then acquired in December 2022 by BSW, a Scottish timber company that is part of Austria’s Binderholz group. BSW has taken full ownership of Pallet Loop but Paul Lewis remains managing director.

As previously reported, the operating model has change since previous attempts to get the programme off the ground. Initially a deposit-return scheme, now registered return partners will simply receive £4 per pallet for every one returned and put back in the loop.

Paul Lewis said: “If your business hasn’t already signed up for Loop collections, now is the time to do so. Our distinctive green, reusable pallets are now winging their way across the country, and we want recipients to be ready to send them back to us. Since British Gypsum announced it was going to be the first user of The Pallet Loop, we’ve had a great reaction from the sector.

"Lots of builders’ merchants, house-building companies and principal contractors are already signed up for collections – but we want to spread the word further, so all potential recipients know what to do with Loop pallets when they arrive at their branches and sites. Over the next 12 months, we’ll be supplying British Gypsum with more than a million of our circular economy pallets for the distribution of its bagged plaster and plasterboard products – so if you receive these products, it is important that you sign up and get in the Loop as soon as possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk