Griffin returns to Wates as commercial director

Paul Griffin

Paul Griffin rejoins the company that trained him more than 20 years ago.

He left Wates four years ago to join London Project Consultants, where former Wates chief executive Dave Smith is a non-executive director, but is now back.

He has been appointed commercial director of Wates Construction to help drive strategy and bolster the commercial function across all areas of the business.

Paul Chandler, executive managing director of Wates Construction Group, said: “Investing in a strong commercial function is essential for us to continue delivering the best possible service to our clients, regardless of the economic headwinds currently impacting the construction industry.

“Paul’s appointment is key to this. It strengthens both our customer offer and our approach to investing in people and operations, all of which will help us reach our business strategy ambitions by 2025 and beyond. I’m thrilled to welcome him at board level and look forward to seeing the benefits he will bring.”

Paul Griffin said: “Wates is where I began my career in commercial services and I’ve always been impressed by its forward-thinking approach and commitment to its people. My focus will be on enhancing our commercial offers in the marketplace, particularly around new building technologies, as well as supporting the succession planning for the next generation of young, diverse talent.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk