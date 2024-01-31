Griffiths set to start £90m Banwell bypass in the spring

CGI of the planned Banwell bypass

Alun Griffiths, appointed main contractor in 2021, is finally now set to start construction of the 3.3km road this spring.

A public inquiry into the use of CPOs by the council was held last summer. Following submission of the independent inspectors report, the secretary of state for transport has approved North Somerset Council’s planned use of them.

The compulsory purchase orders are needed to purchase land needed to build the bypass for cases where it could not be purchased by negotiation.

Council leader Mike Bell said: “The Banwell bypass was first proposed all the way back in 1927, so this brilliant news marks a truly historic day for North Somerset. Now we have the green light use CPOs, we’re able to acquire the land, get on site and start building.

“Not only will the Banwell bypass ease longstanding traffic issues in Banwell village, it will better connect communities by cutting journey times for those travelling between Weston-super-Mare and the A38.

“In the coming weeks we will begin environmental works, readying the area for construction set to start in the spring. The bypass also includes new ponds, woodland and wetland and our contractor, Alun Griffiths, are innovating to cut construction’s carbon footprint.”

Homes England has provided £77.3m of the money need to build the road, with the council contributing £11.9m.

