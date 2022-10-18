Guinness seeks contractors for £160m cladding repairs

Guinness owns approximately 65,000 properties across England, including 40 high-rise tower blocks and more than 380 medium-rise and complex buildings.

It is conducting a procurement process to appoint a framework of contractors to deliver building safety improvements, specifically relating to external wall systems, including cladding, facades and balconies.

The framework will run for four years to November 2026 and be divided into two regional lots – one north and one south. Each lot has an equal value of £80m. Guiness intends to appoint three contractors to each lot although it is possible for contractors to win a place on both lots.

The intention is that the framework will also be accessible to other housing associations and registered providers with similar requirements.

Documentation is available through procontract.due-north.com

