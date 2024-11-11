Guinness Partnership tenders £1bn framework

The Guinness Partnership, one of the largest providers of affordable housing and care in England, is intending to enter into contract with regional contractors to deliver its planned investment and major works programmes for its 70,000 properties.

The contracts will be divided into the following English regions:

Northwest and Greater Manchester (£320m value, 20,000 properties)

Yorkshire, Humberside, East Midlands (£155m value, 11,000 properties)

Home Counties (£110m value, 9,000 properties)

Southeast & Coast and Greater London (£260m value, 19,000 properties)

Southwest (£260m value, 11,000 properties).

Appointed contractors in each of the regions will be required to carry out planned works that will include kitchen and bathroom replacements, roofing repairs and renewals, electrical works, external and internal decorations, structural repairs, window replacements and repairs, de-carbonisation, sustainability and retrofit works, disrepair works, large reactive repairs and major voids, and building and fire safety works.

The properties, mostly flats and houses, cover a mix of general needs, supported housing and leaseholder/shared ownership properties.

