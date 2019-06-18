Hadden gets go-ahead for Perthshire housing

It will build 29 family homes for sale, plus 10 affordable homes on behalf of Perth & Kinross Council.

The development has been designed to give a mix of bungalows, semi-detached and detached family homes. The scheme is also contributing more than £187,000 to education and about £76,500 to transport infrastructure.

Hadden Group’s community engagement officer, Kirsty Clements, has made plans to visit Abernethy Primary School to deliver a presentation on site safety in order to deter children from entering building sites. The presentation will be rounded off by launching a poster competition for the children of the school to get involved in, to help implement the message set out by the presentation. The winning posters will be displayed on the fencing around the building site and will stay there for the duration of the development.

David Reid of Hadden Homes said that the company is delighted to be able to progress the site in Abernethy.